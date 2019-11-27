Thunder Falls to Tulsa on Thanksgiving Eve

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began the holiday week with a meeting against longtime rival, Tulsa, on Wednesday night and fell 7-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Spencer Dorowicz and Peter Crinella provided the offense while Jack Combs, Fabrizio Ricci and Stefan Fournier collected assists.

Tulsa used its puck control game early in the first, hemming the Thunder in their own zone. Wichita responded and had chances, but missed the net on several occasions. Miles Liberati put the Oilers up 1-0 at 12:51 as he fired a one-timer from the left circle past Mitch Gillam.

In the second, Tulsa scored three times to take a 4-0 lead. Adam Pleskach tipped home a shot at 2:39 to make it 2-0. At 12:28, Brent Gates came down the left side and beat Gillam over the shoulder for his first of two in the frame. His second came at 17:54 as he stole the puck from Brendan De Jong near the crease and beat Gillam to make it 4-0. Peter Crinella salvaged the period for the Thunder as he caught a pass from Fabrizio Ricci and beat Devin Williams with a backhand.

The Oilers added three more in the third to prevent a comeback attempt from the home squad. Jared Thomas made it 5-1 at 2:22 with his 3rd of the year. Dorowicz found the net with a power play goal at 6:19 to cut the lead back to three. Tulsa scored twice in less than two minutes to run away with victory as Pleskach and Danny Moynihan found the net.

Dorowicz has goals in back-to-back games and points in three-straight. Crinella has goals in two of his last three games.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night as the Kansas City Mavericks come to town starting at 7:05 p.m.

