Growlers Best Railers 4-1

The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the win column after a 4-1 win over the Worcester Railers Wednesday evening at the DCU Centre in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Trey Bradley opened the scoring 13 minutes into the first period after Todd Skirving stickhandled through center ice to open up the Worcester defence, giving way to Bradley for the easy tuck behind Worcester goalie Jakub Skarek.

The Growlers took the 1-0 lead into the second period where Giorgio Estephan added with a tally of his own, again 13 minutes into the frame. Maksim Zhukov was perfect through 40 minutes of play, stopping all 22 shots thrown his way.

In the third period, the Growlers gained a 3-0 lead after Brady Ferguson pushed a rebound from a Colt Conrad point shot into the open net. This time Reading responded just 17 seconds later as they finally slotted the puck over the shoulder of Maksim Zhukov. Zhukov ended the night with 30 saves.

Evan Neugold secured victory for the Growlers after carving through 2 Railers players on the way to sliding the puck around Skarek to put the Growlers up 4-1.

Quick Hits

Colt Conrad and Joseph Duszak both registered 2 assists.

The three stars were 3 - M. Schmalz (WOR), 2 - M. Zhukov (NFL) and 1 - J. Duzsak (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Worcester Railers once again Friday evening at the DCU Centre in Worcester. Puck drop is 8:35 pm Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (12-7-0-0) at Worcester Railers (4-11-1-0)

Wednesday, November 27th at DCU Centre, Worcester, Massachusetts

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 13:43 T. Bradley (3) J. Brazeau, T. Skirving V 8 14 15 17 18 H 13 14 17 20 24

2 - 0 2 2nd NFL 13:18 G. Estephan (7) J. Duszak, A. Luchuk V 3 21 26 27 29 H 6 10 28 37 61

3 - 0 3 3rd NFL 9:07 B. Ferguson (9) C. Conrad, J. Duszak V 3 9 21 22 39 H 6 17 28 37 72

3 - 1 4 3rd WOR 9:21 M. Schmalz (5) K. Thomas, D. Callin V 4 9 18 22 39 H 3 4 17 24 72

4 - 1 5 3rd NFL 13:12 E. Neugold (2) C. Conrad, M. Kapla V 8 9 22 36 39 H 6 28 51 61 72

