Thunder Stuff Fuel on Thanksgiving Eve, 4-2

November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL)







Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal against the Indy Fuel

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal against the Indy Fuel(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder moved to 9-7-0-2 as they downed the Indy Fuel 4-1 on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

It took the Thunder just 1:02 to find the back of the net in the first period. Colby Sissons took a pass from Matt Salhany and tossed it to the far side of the crease for Mike Szmatula. Szmatula's one-timer beat Indy goaltender Charles Williams for the early 1-0 lead.

Mike Szmatula took a roughing penalty after the whistle at 15:42 of the first period. Adirondack killed it off and right as Szmatula exited the box, Kelly Summers made a stretch pass and found him on a breakaway. Szmatula put the puck over the shoulder of Williams for his second of the game and his fifth of the season.

After a quiet start to the second period, the Thunder found the back of the net once again as James Henry got the puck into the offensive zone for Conor Riley. Riley peeled the puck off the boards and hooked up with Casey Pierro-Zabotel right in front of the net to put the Thunder up 3-1. The goal was Pierro-Zabotel's eighth of the season and it came at 13:20.

The Fuel answered just 1:27 later as Dylan McLaughlin notched his fourth of the season off a defensive zone turnover. Nathan Noel was credited with the lone assist.

Adirondack regained their three-goal lead 6:31 into the third period. Matt Salhany led the rush and dropped a pass back to Ara Nazarian. Nazarian found a waiting and wanting Kelly Summers for the one-timer for his fourth of the season.

Indy responded once again as Derian Plouffe banged home a loose puck in the crease after it hit off of Spencer Watson. 12:08 was the time of the goal.

The Thunder man-advantage went 0-for-3 on but killed the four Fuel powerplays. Adirondack outshot Indy 27-26. Adirondack netminder Eamon McAdam picked up his team-leading fourth win of the season.

