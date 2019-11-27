Game Notes: at Idaho

November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush @ Idaho Steelheads - 7:10 p.m. MDT

CenturyLink Arena

THIS SEASON

Idaho: 19gp, 10-5-2-2, 24pts (3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 11/23 vs Kansas City (3-2 W/OT)

Rush: 19gp, 12-5-2-0, 26pts (T-3rd ECHL)

Last Game - 11/23 vs Tulsa (3-2 W)

HEAD TO HEAD - 3 of 13 Games Played

Idaho: 0-2-1-0 (1pt)

Power Play: 7.7% (1/13)

Penalty Kill: 69.2% (9/13)

Leading Scorer(s): Will Merchant (3gp, 1g-1ast-2pts)

Rush: 3-0-0-0 (6pts)

Power Play: 30.8% (4/13)

Penalty Kill: 92.3% (13/14)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville (3gp, 5ast)

NOTES

STREET SWEEPERS: Once again on home ice, the Rush have done it again, sweeping the Tulsa Oilers in a three-game set last week. With the sweep secured in Saturday's 3-2 win, the team is now undefeated at home through eight games, the last such team in the ECHL. The win also helps the Rush tie a franchise record for most consecutive home wins at 8, tied with the 2011-12 CHL season.

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN: For the eleventh time in franchise history, a Rush player will take on the mantle of Captain, with that honor now belonging to Rush forward Peter Quenneville. Consistently among the ECHL's leading scorers since day one, Quenneville enters this week as the second-leading scorer in the entire league with 25 points, and the assists leader with 17. He's currently on a five-game goal-scoring streak, and has 10 points amassed in those five games. Previously, Quenneville served as the Captain of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2014-15 season, finishing just shy of the WHL Championship.

UNDER-20: Normally, that's a designation for a level of international competition, but for the Rush, it describes their shooting output from the week against Tulsa. On two different occasions, the Rush registered 19 shots, and despite the low output, won both games. The Rush have earned 10 of their wins this season while being outshot by their opposition.

COULT .45: Rush forward Tyler Coulter is synonymous with homophonic firearm as of recently. The rookie struck twice in the win on Saturday, and finished the week off with 3 goals in the last two games of the set against Tulsa. In his last five games, Coulter has 6 points, split right down the middle with 3 goals and assists.

WE MEET AGAIN: For the first time since a three-game series in Rapid City, the Rush rematch the Idaho Steelheads in a similar set of games for the first time in Boise. For the first time ever, the Rush swept the Steelheads in the series, surrendering only one point to their Mountain Division rival. Last year at CenturyLink Arena, the Rush went 4-2-2-1, their first winning season on the road in Idaho.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Only two players carry a statistical streak into tonight's first of three showdowns with the Idaho Steelheads:

Peter Quenneville - has goals and points in his last five games (5gp, 5g-5ast-10pts)

Giovanni Fiore - has assists and points in his last three games (3gp, 3ast)

