ECHL Transactions - November 27
November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 27, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Luke Stork, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Ryan Cloonan, F from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add James Phelan, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Add Tommy Parran, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Chris Martenet, D returned from loan to Belleville
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Delete Joey Daccord, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Florida:
Add Jack Nevins, F activated from reserve
Add Alex Tonge, F activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Mike Yaremko, G added as EBUG
Add Patrick Munson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Greenville:
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Matt Lippa, F activated from reserve
Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F activated from reserve
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve
Add Kyle Shapiro, D activated from Injured Reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve
Delete Steven Ruggiero, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Wichita:
Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve
Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Zack Phillips, F added to active roster (claimed from Toledo)
Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve
