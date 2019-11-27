ECHL Transactions - November 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 27, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Luke Stork, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Ryan Cloonan, F from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add James Phelan, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Tommy Parran, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Chris Martenet, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Delete Joey Daccord, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Florida:

Add Jack Nevins, F activated from reserve

Add Alex Tonge, F activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Mike Yaremko, G added as EBUG

Add Patrick Munson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Greenville:

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Matt Lippa, F activated from reserve

Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F activated from reserve

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve

Add Kyle Shapiro, D activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve

Delete Steven Ruggiero, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Wichita:

Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve

Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Zack Phillips, F added to active roster (claimed from Toledo)

Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve

