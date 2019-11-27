Artistic Toys & Promotions to Give Away 2,000 Teddy Bears at December 14 Game

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals are proud to announce Artistic Toys & Promotions in Allentown, PA has donated 2,000 teddy bears that will be handed out to fans to throw on the ice for the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Dec. 14 vs. the Brampton Beast. When the Royals score their first goal, fans will throw the bears on the ice. The bears will be donated to local organizations helping those in need this holiday season. The game also features an appearance from Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty on Affiliation Night, with appearances by local mascots on Mascot Mania. The Dec. 14 Affiliation Night game is presented by the Works in Wyomissing.

"Thank you to Artistic Toys for their generosity towards what's going to be a special night at Santander Arena," said General Manager David Farrar. "Their donation fits with our community-based mission, and we hope to make this the best Teddy Bear Toss we've had at Santander Arena."

"We are excited to partner with a local organization like the Royals to help to bring cheer to children in our community this holiday season," said Katrina Marshall, President of Artistic Toys & Promotions. "We hope to see everyone out on December 14th to throw bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal."

The Royals host the Toledo Walleye in back-to-back games next Fri., Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m. Friday is Game Show Night with games on the concourse, plus a PA Lottery giveaway and Penny Days at the Team Store. On Saturday for PAW Patrol Night, the Royals will give away a PAW Patrol Kids T-Shirt, host wiener dog races during intermission and wear PAW Patrol jerseys. Full promotional details can be found at royalshockey.com/promotions.

