Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Game 19 (Home Game 10)

Vs. Kalamazoo Wings (5-8-2-0, 12 pts)

Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones have won three-straight and even of their last eight games heading into Wednesday's homestand finale against the Kalamazoo Wings. Cincinnati is coming off a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday, and currently hold a five-point lead on the Ft. Wayne Komets for the top spot in the ECHL Central Division.

Saturday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (12-5-1-0) collected a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forwards John Edwardh, Jesse Schultz, and Ben Johnson scored the goals for the Cyclones, who have now won seven of their last eight games. Cincinnati was outshot by Indy, 27-26, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steering aside 23 in the win.

Friday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (11-5-1-0) hammered the Kalamazoo Wings, 8-1, on Friday night. Forward John Wiitala recorded his first pro hat trick, while forwards Darik Angeli, Mason Mitchell, Justin Vaive, and Ben Johnson, along with defenseman Cody Sol, scored the goals for Cincinnati, who record their largest goal output of the season. The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 36-23 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 22 in the win.

Last Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (10-5-1-0) came back to defeat the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3, on Wednesday night. Forward Mason Mitchell had a big night for the Cyclones with a goal and three assists, while forwards John Edwardh, Nate Mitton, and Ben Johnson each recorded goals for the Cyclones, who overcame a 3-1, first period deficit. Kalamazoo outshot the Cyclones, 26-25, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 23 in the win

Previewing Kalamazoo: The Wings have dropped four in a row and eight of their last nine games, and are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Brampton Beast on Sunday afternoon. The Wings have been searching for the offense in recent games, having been outscored, 33-14 over the last seven game, and they have accounted for more than two goals just twice in that span. Kalamazoo enters Wednesday night 14th in the ECHL in offense at 3.13 goals scored per game, and 26th in defense, allowing 4.40 goals per 60 minutes. They are led offensively by forward Dylan Sadowy who is tied for fourth in League scoring with 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points. He is followed by forward Yannick Veilleux (4g, 7a) and Kyle Blaney (3g, 8a) who each have 11 points. In goal, Jake Hildebrand has appeared in eight games and has a record of 3-4-1-0 along with a 3.79 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Wednesday will be the fifth meeting of the season between Cincinnati and Kalamazoo. The Cyclones have points in all four games played so far this season (3-0-1-0), including an 8-1 win back on Friday night.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati begins a five-game road trip on Saturday night in Ft. Wayne against the Komets, in the third of seven meetings this season. The 'Clones are 2-0-0-0 against Ft. Wayne this season, outscoring the Komets, 10-4, in those contests.

Cyclones Acquire Spencer: The Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have acquired defenseman Matthew Spencer from the Tampa Bay Lightning, in exchange for Cyclones defenseman Devante Stephens . Spencer, who was playing for the American Hockey League's (AHL) Syracuse Crunch, has been reassigned to Cincinnati. Spencer has appeared in five games this season between the Crunch and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, dishing out an assist in the process. He skated in 47 games between Syracuse and Orlando in 2018-19, accounting for a pair of goals and 14 assists in that time. Overall, in 106 pro games between the Crunch, Solar Bears, and Adirondack Thunder, the Oakville, ON, native has totaled 20 goals and 25 assists. Stephens departs Cincinnati having appeared in three games for the Cyclones this season, recording an assist in those contests. Currently in his third pro campaign, Stephens accounted for eight goals and 17 assists in 69 games in 2018-19, marking a 23-point improvement from 2017-18, where he was responsible for four goals and nine assists in 26 combined games between the Cyclones and Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's AHL affiliate.

We're Going Streaking!: The Cyclones have five players currently on scoring streaks of three games or more, including Darik Angeli (3g, 4a) and Mason Mitchell (3g 5a) who are each on five-game point streaks. Forwards John Edwardh (2g, 2a) and Ben Johnson (3g), along with defenseman Justin Baudry (3a) are all on three-game heaters.

Hats Off, Rook!: Rookie forward John Wiitala recorded his first pro hat trick on Friday night, in an 8-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. The goals were also the first three of his pro hockey career, and it was the first Cyclones hat trick since Brady Vail lit the lamp three times in the first period of an 8-1 win over the Maine Mariners on February 8, 2019. The Lakeville, MN, native has six points over his last three games (3g, 3a), and is now tied for fifth on the team in scoring with nine points (3g, 6a).

Sharing is Caring: The Cyclones have been getting major offensive contributions outside of their top line in recent games, as the Cyclones second and third lines have combined for 17 goals and 20 assists over the last seven games, including five goals and five assists in Friday's 8-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Leading the way in that time is forward Mason Mitchell who has accounted for four goals and five assists, while forwards John Wiitala (3g, 3a) and Cody Milan (2g, 4a) each have six points, and Ben Johnson has been responsible for six points (4g, 2a).

Achievement Unlocked: Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz recorded his 900th professional point in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. Point 900 came on an assist on Ben Johnson's second period goal, and he added a pair of goals and an additional helper as a part of a four-point night. Schultz is closing in on a few more career milestones as well, sitting just eight games away from 1,000 pro games played, and is just one point shy of 300 ECHL points, and 18 games away from 300 for his ECHL career. He currently sits at 351 goals and 552 assists across 992 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Finding Their Stride: The line of Justin Vaive, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for 20 goals and 23 assists over the last 13 games for the Cyclones. Schultz has points in 10 of his last 13 games (9g, 10a), and leads the team in scoring with 20 points on the season (10g, 10a). Additionally, Vaive has six goals and three assists over his last 11 outings, while Angeli has points in seven of his last eight games (4g, 5a).

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati is a perfect 9-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal and when leading through two periods this season, and are currently fourth in the ECHL with 2.50 goals allowed per game.

