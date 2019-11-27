Solar Bears Fall to Admirals, 4-2

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite a second-period comeback from a two-goal deficit, the Orlando Solar Bears (5-8-3-1) surrendered two goals in the third period as they fell to the Norfolk Admirals (5-12-3-0) by a 4-2 score on Tuesday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

Alex Rodriguez gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead just 2:01 into the first period when the redirected a centering pass from Josh Holmstrom past Zachary Fucale for a power-play goal.

Charlie O'Connor extended Norfolk's lead to two goals at 4:03 of the second period when he knocked in a rebound from Ryan Salkeld to make it 2-0.

Mikhail Shalagin got the Solar Bears on the board at 5:51 when Colby McAuley intercepted a pass from a Norfolk defender and put a shot into the blocker of Roman Durny, and Shalagin tapped the puck in off the rebound for his third of the season.

Tristin Langan then tied the score at 2-2 when Dylan Fitze received a Ryan Lohin pass and jammed the puck into the pads of Durny, allowing Langan to force the rebound into the net at 13:39 for his third of the season.

The Admirals re-took the lead in the third period with a power-play goal from Johnny Coughlin at 11:27, and Zach Franko sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 18:49.

Fucale took the loss for Orlando with 26 saves on 29 shots against; Durny earned the win with 35 stops on 37 shots.

THREE STARS:

1) Johnny Coughlin - NOR

2) Tristin Langan - ORL

3) Roman Durny - NOR

NOTABLES:

Chris LeBlanc played in his 135th career game with Orlando, moving him past Brady Vail for sole possession of the fourth-most regular season games played in team history

Fitze led Orlando with seven shots on goal; his assist on Langan's goal gives him a two-game point streak (1g-1a)

McAuley has two assists in his last two games

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays as the team celebrates Kids Weekend, presented by First Watch on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

