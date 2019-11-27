Rush Call up Tirone from SPHL Fayetteville

November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has called up goaltender Danny Tirone from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen ahead of its road trip against the Idaho Steelheads.

Tirone comes to the Rush as one of the top-ranked goaltenders in the SPHL. With Fayetteville this season, the 5'11", 175-pound net-minder has a 7-1-1-0 record with one shutout, a 1.88 GAA and a .936 SV%. Among qualified goaltenders in the SPHL, Tirone ranks first in wins, second in GAA and SV%, third in Minutes Played (543:52), and fourth in saves (249).

A native of Trumbull, Connecticut, Tirone is in the midst of his second professional season, but by ECHL standards is classified as a rookie. Last year, he earned a 1-3-0-0 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .880 SV% with both the Wheeling Nailers and Manchester Monarchs, and earned a call-up to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Prior to turning professional, Tirone played four years of NCAA hockey with the University of New Hampshire, earning a lifetime record of 48-60-17 in 125 games with a 2.83 GAA and .913 SV%. Additionally, he spent one season with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, and was named a 2014 USHL All-Star.

The Rush head back on the road for a three-game series tonight against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop for all three games at CenturyLink Arena tonight, November 27th, Friday, November 29th, and Saturday, November 30th, is slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT.

