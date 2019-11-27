Growlers Pregame Notes: November 27 vs. Worcester Railers
November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH (8:35 PM NST)
Newfoundland Growlers (11-7-0-0, 22 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (4-10-1-0, 9 PTS)
WATCH: ECHL TV
LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game road trip through the Northeastern United States with a mid-week matchup against the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. The Growlers are 2-2 through the first four games of the trip.
LAST GAME
The Reading Royals scored early and often, including four goals from Ralph Cuddemi, as they defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 7-2 Sunday afternoon at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. Michael Kapla scored in the second period to mark his first goal as a Growler, and Brady Ferguson added another just past the mid-way mark of the third period to supply the offense for the Growlers. Eric Knodel, Frank DiChiara, Garret Mitchell and Max Willman all had multi-point nights for Reading. Maksim Zhukov allowed four goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Angus Redmond who allowed three goals on 10 shots.
TRANSACTIONS
Nov. 25: D Mac Hollowell recalled to Toronto (AHL)
QUICK HITS
Newfoundland
The Growlers are tied for the best powerplay in the ECHL at 26.8%
Michael Kapla has four points in the last five games
Justin Brazeau and Joseph Duszak are tied for second in rookie scoring with 17 points
Worcester
The Railers are on a six-game losing streak
Yanick Turcotte is third in the ECHL in penalty minutes with 61
Barry Almeida has five points in the last four games
PREVIOUS MATCHUP
November 1st - 5-2 Newfoundland Growlers
Riley Woods led the charge with a pair of goals, and Patrick Munson was rock-solid making 29 saves as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Worcester Railers 5-2 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Scott Pooley, Matt Bradley and Giorgio Estephan also scored for Newfoundland, while Joseph Duszak and Aaron Luchuk had a pair of helpers. JD Dudek and Barry Almeida scored for the gritty Railers, who saw two players get game misconducts in the third period.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2019
- Artistic Toys & Promotions to Give Away 2,000 Teddy Bears at December 14 Game - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: November 27 vs. Worcester Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Solar Bears Fall to Admirals, 4-2 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.