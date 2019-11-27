Growlers Pregame Notes: November 27 vs. Worcester Railers

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH (8:35 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (11-7-0-0, 22 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (4-10-1-0, 9 PTS)

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game road trip through the Northeastern United States with a mid-week matchup against the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. The Growlers are 2-2 through the first four games of the trip.

LAST GAME

The Reading Royals scored early and often, including four goals from Ralph Cuddemi, as they defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 7-2 Sunday afternoon at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. Michael Kapla scored in the second period to mark his first goal as a Growler, and Brady Ferguson added another just past the mid-way mark of the third period to supply the offense for the Growlers. Eric Knodel, Frank DiChiara, Garret Mitchell and Max Willman all had multi-point nights for Reading. Maksim Zhukov allowed four goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Angus Redmond who allowed three goals on 10 shots.

TRANSACTIONS

Nov. 25: D Mac Hollowell recalled to Toronto (AHL)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers are tied for the best powerplay in the ECHL at 26.8%

Michael Kapla has four points in the last five games

Justin Brazeau and Joseph Duszak are tied for second in rookie scoring with 17 points

Worcester

The Railers are on a six-game losing streak

Yanick Turcotte is third in the ECHL in penalty minutes with 61

Barry Almeida has five points in the last four games

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

November 1st - 5-2 Newfoundland Growlers

Riley Woods led the charge with a pair of goals, and Patrick Munson was rock-solid making 29 saves as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Worcester Railers 5-2 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Scott Pooley, Matt Bradley and Giorgio Estephan also scored for Newfoundland, while Joseph Duszak and Aaron Luchuk had a pair of helpers. JD Dudek and Barry Almeida scored for the gritty Railers, who saw two players get game misconducts in the third period.

