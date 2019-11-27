Colton Point Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars
November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads receive goaltender Colton Point on assignment by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars ahead of this weekend's home series, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.
Point, 21, appeared in his first game of the season with AHL Texas on November 22, halting 28 of 32 shots in a 4-0 loss. The North Bay, Ont. product has played eight career AHL games over the last two seasons, posting a 2-4-1 record with a 3.80 goals-against average (GAA) and .860 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound goaltender owns a 2-3-1 record in seven games with the Steelheads this season along with a 2.52 GAA and .920 save pct., sitting in the top-20 among ECHL goaltenders in GAA. Over his ECHL career, he has a 7-5-3 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .900 save pct.
Before his professional career, Point played two seasons at Colgate University and ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and .950 save pct. during his sophomore season. He was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.
The Steelheads welcome the Rapid City Rush for a three-game weekend beginning tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
