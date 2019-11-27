Fuel Come up Short in First Game of Three Game Road Swing

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first game of a three-game road trip, the Indy Fuel (6-11-0-0) faced the Adirondack Thunder (9-7-0-2) for the first time in franchise history. Jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Thunder would eventually double their lead, putting up two more goals in the second and third periods. Indy saw goals from Dylan McLaughlin and Derian Plouffe but would eventually come up short, falling 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Adirondack opened the scoring 1:04 into the game, when Mike Szmatula put a wrist shot over the shoulder of Fuel goaltender Charles Williams (23 SVS). Throughout the opening 20 minutes, Indy was handed two slashing penalties and despite several chances on Charles Williams, the Fuel killed off both penalties. Late in the period, after killing off a roughing penalty, Adirondack sprung Mike Szmatula on a breakaway and he beat Williams with a wrist shot, giving him his second goal of the game and the Thunder a 2-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Although outshooting the Thunder throughout the middle stanza, Indy was only able to get on the board once, late in the period. Adirondack tripled their lead when a contested puck between Dmitry Osipov and Conor Riley was won by Riley, who proceeded to hit Casey Pierro-Zabotel with a cross-ice pass to beat Williams. Indy cut the lead to 3-1 late in the third when Nathan Noel capitalized on a Thunder turnover and fed Dylan McLaughlin, who eventually beat goaltender Eamon McAdam (24 SVS).

Six minutes into the final period, Adirondack pounced on an Indy turnover, leading to an odd man rush for the Thunder. Ara Nazarian made a cross-ice pass to Kelly Summers to fired a slap shot past Charles Williams. Six minutes later, Indy cut the Thunder lead to 4-2 when a bouncing puck got behind Eamon McAdam and Derian Plouffe buried the puck in the back of the net. Indy's third period comeback attempt wouldn't be enough as the Thunder held on to win 4-2 on Wednesday night.

