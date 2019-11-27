Thunder Announce Black Friday Flash Sale
November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today their specials for Black Friday on November 29th when the Thunder host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena at 7pm.
BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE
6:00am - 8:00am - $8.00 ticket - 30% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)
8:00am - 10:00am - $10.00 ticket - 25% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)
10:00am - 12:00pm - $12.00 ticket - 20% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)
12:00pm - 5:00pm - $15.00 ticket - 15% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)
After 5:00pm - Normal Pricing
During the game - $2.00 Labatt Blue/Blue Light cans through the end of the first period
All offers are in person only!
HOCKEY AND FREE BEER TONIGHT! The Thunder play their next home game this Wednesday, November 27th at 7pm against the Indy Fuel for College Night! Get a FREE 16oz. Bud Light with a purchase of a regular-priced adult ticket!
TEDDY BEAR TOSS FOUR PACK! The Adirondack hosts the Brampton Beast on Saturday, November 30th at 7pm for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Aviation Mall. Get four tickets to the game, four teddy bears and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops for just $69!
