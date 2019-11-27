Thunder Announce Black Friday Flash Sale

November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today their specials for Black Friday on November 29th when the Thunder host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena at 7pm.

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE

6:00am - 8:00am - $8.00 ticket - 30% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

8:00am - 10:00am - $10.00 ticket - 25% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

10:00am - 12:00pm - $12.00 ticket - 20% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

12:00pm - 5:00pm - $15.00 ticket - 15% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

After 5:00pm - Normal Pricing

During the game - $2.00 Labatt Blue/Blue Light cans through the end of the first period

All offers are in person only!

HOCKEY AND FREE BEER TONIGHT! The Thunder play their next home game this Wednesday, November 27th at 7pm against the Indy Fuel for College Night! Get a FREE 16oz. Bud Light with a purchase of a regular-priced adult ticket!

TEDDY BEAR TOSS FOUR PACK! The Adirondack hosts the Brampton Beast on Saturday, November 30th at 7pm for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Aviation Mall. Get four tickets to the game, four teddy bears and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops for just $69!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.