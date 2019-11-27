Growlers Prevail over the Railers 4-1 in David Cunniff's Railers Coaching Debut

November 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (4-11-1-0, 9pts) dropped their seventh straight game in a 4-1 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers (12-7-0-0, 24pts) on Wednesday night in front of 2,004 fans at the DCU Center on David Cunniff's Railers coaching debut. The Railers will be back in action Friday, Nov 26 hosting the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on Country Night presented by 98.9 NASH Icon.

Matt Schmalz scored the only goal while Jakub Skarek made 24 saves in net for Worcester. The Growlers were led by their goaltender Maksim Zhukov who made 30 saves in net for his sixth win of the year as the Growlers improved to 12-7 on the year.. Colt Conrad (0-2-2) and Joseph Duszak (0-2-2) each recorded two assists while Brady Ferguson is now tied for the team lead with nine goals after his third period score.

The Railers came out with a lot of hustle in the first period but the Growlers attacked on an odd man rush which set up Trey Bradley (3rd) in the high slot who snapped one past Jakub Skarek to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead at 13:43. Each team had one power-play but neither team was able to convert as Newfoundland headed into the dressing room with a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play. The Railers outshot the Growlers 14-10 in the opening stanza.

Just like the first period Newfoundland would score the only goal of the period in the second frame when Giorgio Estephan (7th) flipped a shot past the left shoulder of Jakub Skarek from below the right circle on a pass from the high slot from Joseph Duszak. Worcester held a slight edge in shots 22-19 through 40 minutes of play.

Brady Ferguson (9th) gave the Growlers a 3-0 lead at 9:07 sending one past Jakub Skarek. The Railers would finally stike as Matt Schmalz (5th) with an individual effort shielding it away on his back hand from the right circle and followed up his rebound to smack it home just 14 seconds after the Ferguson strike. Evan Neugold (2nd) cut his way in front of the cage and fired one home giving back the Growlers a 4-1 lead. The Railers outshot the Growlers 31-28 but fell 4-1.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star.... Matt Schmalz (1-0-1) 2nd star: Maksim Zhukov (30 saves, Win) 1st star: Joseph Duszak (0-2-2) .... final shots were 31-28 in favor of Worcester.... Maksim Zhukov (6-6-0) made 30 saves on 31 shots for Newfoundland.... Jakub Skarek (2-4-1) made 24 saves on 24 shots for Worcester while Evan Buitenhuis served as the backup .... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Newfoundland went 0-for-5.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Anthony Florentino (inj), Barry Almeida (inj), Tanner Pond (inj), Shane Walsh (inj), Zack Phillips (inj) Ross Olsson, and Jack Stander did not dress for Worcester.... Barry Almeida served as assistant coach.... Matt Schmalz has goals in back to back games and is now tied for the team lead with five....Linus Soderstrom is currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Worcester is now 3-7-0-0 all-time vs. the Growlers and 2-4-0-0 at the DCU Center.

What's on tap - Spend Thanksgiving Week with the Worcester Railers!

SPECIAL ONLINE TICKET OFFER ALERT FOR ALL THREE HOME GAMES THIS WEEK!

Score a lower lever ticket and a $5 food voucher for only $20!

On Thursday, Nov 28 - HAPPY THANKSGIVING! (Don't eat too much turkey!!!)

On Friday, Nov 29 the Railers host the Newfoundland Growers at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday for Country Night presented by 98.9 Nash Icon! Score $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Light in the Bud Light Lounge! Country recording artist Mychael David will perform before the game and during both intermissions in the Coors Light Zone. It is also another Instagram Friday presented by the EDGE at Union Station where one lucky fan will win $100 in Railers merchandise plus two tickets to PBR Worcester Rumble at the DCU Center on Feb 22.

On Saturday, Nov 30 the Railers host the Indy Fuel at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Nickelodeon Night! The first 1,000 fans will receive a slap bracelet courtesy of APEX Entertainment. The Railers will wear a special SpongeBob SquarePants jersey which will be auctioned off throughout the game to benefit the Railers Foundation. Saturday Night Signings will feature a Railers player(s) signing autographs during the first intermission in the Fallon Health Pavilion. Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.