Nailers Receive Justin Almeida from Penguins

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have made a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Forward Justin Almeida has been reassigned from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the Nailers by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Almeida, 20, made his professional debut at the start of this season, appearing in seven games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. On October 16th, Justin netted his first career goal, helping the Penguins rally back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Binghamton Devils, 5-3. Prior to turning pro, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native played in parts of five seasons in the WHL, starting with the Prince George Cougars, then finishing with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Almeida had loads of success in Moose Jaw, exploding for 224 points in 169 games, including a 111-point campaign last season. Justin was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (129th overall pick) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Justin Almeida and the Nailers will play host to the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday at 7:05. Wheeling is also home on Saturday and Sunday.

