Thunder Earn Point But Fall 4-3 in Shootout

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder came from behind to force overtime but fell 4-3 in the shootout to the Worcester Railers on Wednesday evening at Cool Insuring Arena.

Defensemen Nolan Kaiser and Matthew Spencer, along with forward Andrew Radjenovic, found the back of the net for the Thunder. Goaltender Tomas Sholl suffered his first loss of the season as he made 27 saves, in addition to two stops in the shootout.

Adirondack opened the scoring early in the first period as defenseman Nolan Kaiser scored the first goal of his ECHL career 3:14 into the game. Stationed on the right-wing boards, center Brian Ward fed Kaiser at the center point, where he fired a wrist shot through traffic and past Worcester netminder Mitch Gillam for the game's first goal. Ward collected the lone helper on the play, his 17th of the season.

The Railers struck back with a goal less than three minutes into the second period as forward Yanick Turcotte collected his first tally of the season to knot the score at one. Off of a 2-on-1 rush, Worcester forward Chris Langkow passed through the slot to Turcotte who beat Sholl thorugh the five hole for the tally. Langkow and defenseman Kyle McKenzie collected the assists on the play, McKenzie's first of the season.

The Thunder regained the advantage late in the middle stanza as Radjenovic collected his sixth goal of the season to put the hosts ahead 2-1. After a 3-on-2 rush into the offensive zone, which culminated in a Tim Harrison shot on goal, a scrum ensued in front and Radjenovic, while falling to the ice, whacked the puck through Gillam's legs for the goal. Radjenovic's tally was recorded as unassisted.

Worcester pulled ahead with a pair of goals just 80 seconds apart to take a 3-2 lead early in the third period. First, 3:02 into the final stanza, defenseman Ben Masella fired a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the right circle to knot the game at two. The Railers pulled ahead for the first time at the 4:22 mark of the third period as forward Jeff Kubiak picked up his ninth tally of the season. Woody Hudson fired a shot on net, which was denied by Sholl, but Kubiak buried the rebound to put the guests ahead.

Just shy of the halfway mark of the third period, Adirondack pulled level as defenseman Matthew Spencer scored on the man advantage to knot the game at three. Forward James Henry, stationed at the bottom of the right-hand circle, sauced a pass through the slot to Spencer, who one-timed the feed past Gillam for his first career ECHL goal. Henry and Rodrigues collected the assists on the play, Rodrigues' 11th helper of the season.

After a scoreless overtime period that included 75 seconds of penalty kill time for the Thunder, the game headed to the shootout. Barry Almeida scored in round one for Worcester while Terrence Wallin equalized in round three to force an extra round. After Gillam turned aside Brian Ward, forward Tommy Kelley buried the game-winning goal to secure the 4-3 victory.

