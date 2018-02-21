Komets Deal Nelson to Indy for Defenseman Cortese

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Logan Nelson has been dealt to the Indy Fuel in exchange for defenseman Anthony Cortese.

Cortese (CORE-tees), 24, completed two years of Canadian collegiate play last year at Concordia University in Montreal as the top scoring defenseman for Concordia with 17 assists and 18 points before making his pro debut this year with Indy. The Pierrefonds, Quebec native has scored three assists and four points in 21 games with the Fuel.

Prior to his college career Cortese logged three seasons in the QMJHL skating stints with Gatineau, Prince Edward Island and Charlottetown and finished his four-year juniors career in 2014-15 as the NAHL's top scoring defenseman with 38 assists and 51 points with Corpus Christi.

Nelson, 24, is a fourth-year pro and was acquired by the Komets on Nov. 27 from Orlando. The forward has scored three goals, 11 points and +7 in 29 games with Fort Wayne.

The Komets will host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a home double-header this weekend starting with an 8pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Friday. The Komets and Swamp Rabbits complete the weekend with a 7:30pm start Saturday.

Pink the Rink Weekend-- This weekend will feature the seventh annual "Pink the Rink" Weekend as the Komets and the Vera Bradley Foundation team to fight breast cancer and promote awareness for early detection and treatment. The Komets will wear special jerseys that will be sold in a silent auction during Friday and Saturday's games against Greenville. Also, special "Pink the Rink" autographed player pucks will be on sale during the games for $10.00 each. Net proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Get your tickets early-- Tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Save on Group tickets and Flex tickets on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Komet games are scheduled to air on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. All radio broadcasts also stream live at Komets.com presented by OmniSource Radio Recycle. Fans are invited to follow the action as Shane Albahrani handles the play-by-play.

