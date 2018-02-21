Colorado Claims Goaltending Duel in 2-1 Shootout Win
February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WICHITA, KS. - Eagles forward Michael Joly scored the game-winner in a shootout, while goaltender Joe Cannata turned aside both skaters that he would face in the shootout, as Colorado topped the Wichita Thunder 2-1 on Wednesday. Cannata stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced on the night to collect the win, as the Eagles have now won back-to-back games and have registered points in three straight contests.
After a scoreless first period that saw the Eagles outshoot the Thunder 18-8, Wichita would notch the game's first goal when forward Ralph Cuddemi buried a shot from the left circle on the power play to put the Thunder on top 1-0 at the 4:47 mark of the second period.
Seven minutes later the Eagles would take advantage when a dump-in by defenseman Teigan Zahn took a bounce off the boards straight towards the net. With Wichita goaltender Nick Riopel already behind the net in anticipation, Colorado forward Ryan Olsen would snag the puck on the side of the cage and stuff it into the back of the net. The goal was Olsen's third in as many games and tied the game at 1-1 with 8:03 remaining in the middle frame.
The third period would see both teams exchange chances, but neither team would be able to light the lamp, forcing a sudden-death overtime. Riopel and Cannata would hold serve in the extra session, as the game would have to be decided in a shootout. Joly and defenseman Matt Register would both pot goals in the shootout, while Cannata denied the efforts from both Cuddemi and forward Nick Latta.
The Eagles finished the night outshooting the Thunder by a final count of 45-31.
The Eagles continue their seven-game road trip when they travel to take on the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, February 23rd at 6:05pm MT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.