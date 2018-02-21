Winning Streak Stopped by Eagles

Wichita, KS - Colorado battled back from a two-goal deficit, scoring four unanswered to knock off Wichita on Tuesday night by the final of 5-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ralph Cuddemi netted his 20th of the season and Kevin Dufour added two points in the losing effort.

Kevin Patterson put the Thunder up 1-0 at 5:34 of the first period. He caught a pass at the right point and wired one past Sam Brittain for his first goal as a pro. Colorado answered with a power play tally at 11:06 from Brady Shaw. Dufour connected at 12:45 to help regain the lead for Wichita. He stole the puck at the Thunder line, came down on a two-on-one and beat Brittain.

In the second, Cuddemi increased the Thunder lead to 3-1 at 6:37. He pulled a loose puck off the end-wall and slid it through Brittain before he was able to get to the left post.

The game turned less than a minute later when Ryan Olsen and Emil Romig scored back-to-back goals 42 seconds apart to tie the game. Shaw added his second marker of the game at 18:10, which would be the eventual game-winner. During a delayed penalty, Drayson Bowman fired a shot that Shaw tipped past Nick Riopel to make it 4-3.

Wichita outshot the Eagles in the third 18-5, but couldn't get another past Brittain. The Thunder had a late power play chance when Cliff Watson was sent off for tripping at 18:31. Brittain made a spectacular save during a net-mouth scramble and then Nolan De Jong fired a shot from the top of the circles into an empty net to close the scoring at 5-3.

The loss snaps Wichita's four-game winning streak. Dufour recorded his 16th goal of the season. Cuddemi led all shooters with eight.

Wichita went 0-for-1 on the power play. Colorado was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder concludes their five-game homestand tomorrow night with a meeting against Colorado at 7:05 p.m.

