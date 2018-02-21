Gameday - Adirondack (29-20-2-2) at Worcester (22-21-4-3)

WHO: Adirondack Thunder (29-20-2-2) vs. Worcester Railers (22-21-4-3)

WHAT: ECHL REGULAR SEASON GAME #707

WHEN: Wednesday, February 21, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder open up a four games in five days set this week as they host the Worcester Railers tonight at Cool Insuring Arena. The Thunder began their week with a rare Monday afternoon game north of the border, a 3-1 victory over the Brampton Beast.

ONE OF EVERYTHING: The Adirondack Thunder are in the midst of a five-game week, with one contest against each of their North Division opponents. Including Monday's win over Brampton, the Thunder face Worcester tonight, Manchester on Friday, Reading on Saturday and Wheeling on Sunday. Adirondack has 19 total games remaining this season and will play 17 of them within the North Division.

ALL'S FAIR IN LOVE AND WARD: Thunder forward Brian Ward picked up an empty-net goal on Monday in Brampton to extend his goal-scoring streak to six games, the second longest active streak in the ECHL. With a multi-point effort yesterday, the Haverhill, MA native has now amassed 17 points (10-7-17) over his last 11 games played. Ward leads all Thunder skaters with 21 goals this season and ranks third with 37 points.

SHOLLY BUT SURELY: Adirondack goaltender Tomas Sholl won for the fourth straight start on Monday as he stopped 29 of 30 shots in the 3-1 win over Brampton. Sholl has not allowed more than two goals in any of his six ECHL appearances this season, including two stints in relief, and has posted a .944 save percentage and a 1.92 goals against average with the Thunder.

GOING ON A TERR: Adirondack forward Terrence Wallin extended his away scoring streak to eight games with a goal in Monday's win over Brampton. Wallin, who scored the game-winning goal early in the third period, now leads all active Thunder players with three GWG's this season. The third-year professional has tallied 35 total points (17-18-35), good for fourth on the team in overall scoring.

THREE STRIKES: The Thunder reached the three-goal mark in Monday's 3-1 win over Brampton. The victory marked the 40th time this season that Adirondack has scored at least three goals in a game and it has posted a 27-10-2-1 record in such scenarios. In franchise history, the Thunder have posted a 97-21-7-7 record when scoring at least three goals, good for a .789 winning percentage.

DON'T LET SUNDAY RUIN YOUR MONDAY: The Adirondack Thunder took to the ice on Monday afternoon in Brampton for their first Monday game of the season. All time, between regular season and playoff action, Adirondack has played six Monday games, with a 2-4 overall record. Adirondack's win this week was its first Monday victory since a 3-1 victory over Reading on January 18, 2016.

