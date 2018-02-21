ECHL Transactions - February 21

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Brandon Pfeil, D

Garrett Milan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tim Kielich, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Kaiser, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Shane Conacher, F assigned by Syracuse

Delete Stephen Johnson, D placed on reserve

Delete Stephen Hrehoriak, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Will King, G added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Add Daniel Spence, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ian Harris, F signed contract, added to active roster

Colorado:

Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Florida:

Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve

Add Quentin Shore, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Cortese, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Logan Nelson, F traded to Indy [2/20]

Greenville:

Delete Anthony Calabrese, D traded to Wheeling

Idaho:

Add Shane Hanna, D assigned by Texas

Delete Shane Hanna, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jaynen Rissling, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Add Logan Nelson, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Anthony Cortese, D traded to Fort Wayne [2/20]

Orlando:

Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG

Tulsa:

Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wheeling:

Add Nick Schneider, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Descoteaux, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Daniel Tedesco, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

