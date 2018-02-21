ECHL Transactions - February 21
February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Brandon Pfeil, D
Garrett Milan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tim Kielich, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Kaiser, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Shane Conacher, F assigned by Syracuse
Delete Stephen Johnson, D placed on reserve
Delete Stephen Hrehoriak, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Will King, G added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Add Daniel Spence, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ian Harris, F signed contract, added to active roster
Colorado:
Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Florida:
Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve
Add Quentin Shore, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Cortese, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Logan Nelson, F traded to Indy [2/20]
Greenville:
Delete Anthony Calabrese, D traded to Wheeling
Idaho:
Add Shane Hanna, D assigned by Texas
Delete Shane Hanna, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jaynen Rissling, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Add Logan Nelson, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Anthony Cortese, D traded to Fort Wayne [2/20]
Orlando:
Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Darryl Bootland, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kent Nusbaum, G added as EBUG
Tulsa:
Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wheeling:
Add Nick Schneider, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Descoteaux, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Daniel Tedesco, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
