Solar Bears Blanked by Ouellette, Everblades
February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Opposing goaltender Martin Ouellette stopped all 38 shots he faced as the Orlando Solar Bears (23-25-5-1) suffered a 4-0 loss to the Florida Everblades (36-11-1-4) in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game on Wednesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.
The Solar Bears remain in fourth place (52 points) in the South Division. Orlando sits five points behind third-place Atlanta with two games in hand; the Solar Bears remain ahead of fifth-place Norfolk by four points with the same number of games played.
SCORING SUMMARY
Orlando:
Goaltender: Mackenzie Skapski (26/30)
Florida: Quentin Shore (Steven Lorentz, Brett Bulmer), Bulmer (Lorentz, Shore), Joe Cox (Michael Kirkpatrick, Stephen MacAulay), Bulmer (Lorentz)
Goaltender: Martin Ouellette (38/38)
ON THE SCORESHEET
Mackenzie Skapski took the loss, making 26 saves on 30 shots against.
NOTABLES
Forward Max Novak led Orlando with six shots on goal. The Solar Bears face the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game on Friday, Feb. 23 at Germain Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday's game will air on ESPN 580. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
THREE STARS
1) Martin Ouellette - FLA
2) Quentin Shore - FLA
3) Brett Bulmer - FLA
About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
