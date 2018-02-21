Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

WHO:Â Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE:Â ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE:Â Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN:Â ESPN 580 AM

TONIGHT:Â The Solar Bears (23-24-5-1) resume their 14-game Wawa Sunshine Cup Series against the Florida Everblades (35-11-1-4). Orlando has posted a 2-5-2-0 record against Florida this season; five of Orlando's remaining 19 games are against the Everblades.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, four points ahead of fifth-place Norfolk, with one game in hand. Orlando is also five points back of third-place Atlanta, with three games in hand on the Gladiators.

SOLAR BEARS TO RIDE HOT HAND IN GOAL:Â Goaltender Mackenzie Skapski will have an opportunity to follow up Saturday's 32-save performance against Worcester with another start tonight against Florida. Skapski has been the man in net for both of Orlando's victories against the Everblades this season, and has posted a 2-2-0 record with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in the month of February.

FLORIDA LOADS UP:Â Since the last meeting between these teams two weeks ago, the Everblades have seen several players returned to the club. 40-point scorer Michael Kirkpatrick has rejoined the team after a brief stint in Cleveland of the AHL, while forward Spencer Smallman and goaltender Callum Booth have been reassigned to the team from the Charlotte Checkers.

WINQUIST LEADS SOLAR BEARS: The Solar Bears are paced in the regular season series against Florida by Joshua Winquist. The forward has accumulated 10 points (4g-6a) in seven games

MILESTONES:

Chris Crane - 1 point from 150 career ECHL points (73g-76a)

Alex Gudbranson - 1 point from 50 career pro points (12g-37a)

Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (38-14-0-1) dropped a late-morning clash with the Binghamton Devils, and will look to get back in the win column on Friday at Rochester. The Toronto Maple Leafs (37-20-5-0) blanked the Florida Panthers 1-0 on Tuesday and resume play against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears hit the road for a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Feb. 23 at Germain Arena at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

