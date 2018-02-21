ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Indy's Ryan Rupert has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #702, Cincinnati at Indy, on Feb. 20.

Rupert was assessed a major penalty for boarding under Rule #41.3 at 19:34 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Rupert will miss Indy's games against Quad City on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

