ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Indy's Ryan Rupert has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #702, Cincinnati at Indy, on Feb. 20.
Rupert was assessed a major penalty for boarding under Rule #41.3 at 19:34 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Rupert will miss Indy's games against Quad City on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2018
- Thunder Make Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Mavericks Plan to Honor Tom Wagstaff, Bob Klem this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Add Three Players Prior to Tilt in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Gameday - Adirondack (29-20-2-2) at Worcester (22-21-4-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, February 21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Receive Forward Logan Nelson in Trade with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Komets Deal Nelson to Indy for Defenseman Cortese - Fort Wayne Komets
- Gudbranson Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Federico Sinks Admirals with Late Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Winning Streak Stopped by Eagles - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.