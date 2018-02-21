Gudbranson Reassigned to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Alex Gudbranson has been reassigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando's American Hockey League affiliate.

Gudbranson, 23, returns to Orlando where he has logged eight points (2g-6) and 19 penalty minutes in 23 games. The blueliner has also skated in two games with Toronto over the course of two recalls to the AHL this season.

The Solar Bears return to action tonight as they face the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

