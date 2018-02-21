Nailers Add Three Players Prior to Tilt in Kalamazoo

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have made three transactions, all of which take effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Nolan Descoteaux from the Indy Fuel in exchange for defenseman Jaynen Rissling. The Nailers also made a trade with the Idaho Steelheads, acquiring forward Daniel Tedesco in exchange for future considerations. Finally, Wheeling signed defenseman Nick Schneider.

Descoteaux, 28, has spent his entire professional career in the ECHL, starting at the end of the 2013-14 campaign, when he joined the Gwinnett Gladiators, after completing his four-year collegiate career at R.I.T. The following season, Nolan joined the Allen Americans, registering two goals and 16 points in 58 regular season games, before appearing in eight postseason contests, as the Americans captured the Kelly Cup in their first ECHL season. The Dallas, Texas native played for four different cubs in 2015-16, then turned in his best pro season in 2016-17, racking up ten goals and 30 points in 60 tilts with the Alaska Aces. Thus far this season, Descoteaux has suited up in 43 games, accumulating 16 points with the Indy Fuel.

Tedesco, 24, played four years of college hockey at St. Cloud State University, before making the jump to the professional game at the end of last season, when he made his debut, playing two games for the Wichita Thunder. Daniel started this season in the SPHL with Pensacola and Mississippi, before linking on with the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL. The Vaughan, Ontario native appeared in 16 games with Idaho, collecting two goals, two assists, and four points. He was over a point-per-game player in the SPHL, amassing 13 points in 11 contests.

Schneider, 33, is a veteran defenseman, playing in his ninth professional season. Nick got his start in 2009-10 with the AAHL's Battle Creek Revolution and IHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks. He then spent the majority of the next four years in the Central Hockey League, posting 37 points in two season with the Evansville IceMen and Dayton Gems, before going on a playoff run with the Fort Worth Brahmas in 2012-13. Nick has played most of the last four seasons in the SPHL, putting up strong offensive numbers for the Peoria Rivermen, Huntsville Havoc, and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. His most productive year was last season, when he amassed 40 points in 55 games with Roanoke. The Maplewood, Minnesota native played in two games with Greenville in 2014-15.

Descoteaux, Tedesco, and Schneider will become the seventh, eighth, and ninth players to make their season debuts for Wheeling since last Friday, joining Bryan Arneson and Ryan Marcuz, who suited up for the first time against the Komets, and Marcus Basara, Sean Gammage, Matt Harrington, and Tyler Vankleef, who took the ice against Reading.

Rissling, 24, collected three goals, ten assists, 13 points, and 23 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Nailers, as he prepares to join Indy.

The Nailers will continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday against the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00. Wheeling will also visit Adirondack, Manchester, and Worcester on its journey. The Nailers will then begin a three-game homestand on March 7th, which is Education Day #2 against the Worcester Railers at 10:45 a.m. That homestand will also feature Ladies Night on March 9th and Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 10th. The two latter matches will both be played against Reading. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.