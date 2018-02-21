Turcs and Tommy Lead Railers to 4-3 Shootout Road Win in Adirondack

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (23-21-4-3, 53pts) trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of play, but bounced back to defeat the host Adirondack Thunder (29-20-2-3, 63pts) by the score of 4-3 in the shootout in front of 2,369 fans at the Cool Insuring Arena on Thursday evening. The Railers continue their seven-game road trip in Reading, PA on Thursday night vs. the Royals at 7pm.

Yanick Turcotte, Ben Masella, and Jeff Kubiak scored for Worcester and Tommy Kelley scored the game winner in the shootout in the victory. Mitch Gillam made 37 saves in net for his 10 th win of the season as the Railers improved to 2-1-0-1 on their season long seven game road trip.

Worcester had a sluggish start in the first period and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Defenseman Nolan Kaiser (1 st) scored his first ECHL goal with a wrist shot from the center point that snuck through goaltender Mitch Gillam at 3:14. Gillam stood strong the rest of the period as he made 15 saves as the Worcester was outshot 16-4.

Yanick Turcotte (1 st) scored his first professional goal in his 45 th professional game after a 2-on-1 rush and great shot from 30 feet with Chris Langkow and Kyle McKenzie assisting at 2:55 of the 2 nd period to tie the score at 1-1. Worcester controlled the first 15 minutes of the 2 nd frame, but Adirondack answered back at 18:29 with a goal mouth scramble goal by Andrew Radjenovic (6 th) to retake the lead. Railers trailed 2-1 after 40 and the Thunder led in shots with a 26-17 advantage.

The Railers scored twice in a 1:20 spell early in the third period to grab a 3-2 lead as Ben Masella (2 nd) at 3:02 and Jeff Kubiak (9 th) at 4:22 scored on goaltender Tomas Sholl. But the Thunder would tie the score on the power play as Matthew Spencer (1 st) buried a one-timer feed from 45 feet. Shots were 11-8 in favor of the Thunder in the third period as the game headed to overtime tied 3-3.

Both teams had a few chances in overtime, including a Railers power play late but neither team would find the back of the net in the five-minute session. Barry Almeida and Terrence Wallin were the only two shooters to score in the first three rounds before Tommy Kelley won the game for the Railers in the 4 th round of the shootout.

Notes : Three Stars: 3rd star: Andrew Radjenovic (Goal) 2nd star: Matthew Spencer (Goal) 1st star: Tommy Kelley (GWG in shootout) ...Final shots were 40-31 in favor of Adirondack... Tomas Sholl (4-0-1) made 27 saves on 30 shots for Adirondack and stopped two of four shooters in the shootout...Drew Fielding was the backup for Adirondack.... Mitch Gillam (10-10-1) made 37 saves on 40 shots and three of four shooters in the shootout for Worcester in his 3 rd straight start... Joe Spagnoli was the emergency backup goalie as Eamon McAdam was recalled by Bridgeport .... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-2...Josh Monk (inj), Ashton Rome (inj), and Brian Bowen did not dress for Worcester....Kellen Jones, Mike Cornell, Eamon McAdam, and Matty Gaudreau are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Chris Saracino was released after the game in Orlando....Worcester improved to 11-10-2-3 on the road this season...Kyle McKenzie picked up his first pro assist in his 5oth pro game....TJ Syner and Woody Hudson also picked up assists for the Railers...Worcester is now 4-15-2-1 when trailing after 40 minutes of play and improved to 4-1-1 at Adirondack this season.

What's on tap? - Railers are on the road for a seven-game road trip!

On Thursday, Feb 22 the Railers battle the Royals in Reading, PA at 7pm in game five of the seven-game road trip.

On Friday, Mar 2 the Railers finally return home and face the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05pm on a 2-3-4 Friday night! Score $2 popcorn, $3 hotdogs, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. It's Marvel weekend as the Railers will wear a special Marvel themed jersey and there will be Marvel characters in attendance!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.