Thunder Make Roster Moves

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced several roster moves today. The AHL's Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Shane Conacher to the Thunder in addition to signing forward Pierre-Luc Mercier to a PTO. Adirondack has also signed defenseman Nolan Kaiser and forward Tim Kielich to standard player contracts.

Conacher, 23, has played in 36 games with the Thunder this season and has earned 41 points (11-30-41), which ranks second on the team in scoring. Conacher leads Adirondack with 30 assists and his 1.14 point-per-game pace is tied for eighth in the ECHL amongst players with at least 30 games played. The 5-11 winger has skated in eight games this season with Syracuse in addition to ten total AHL games with the Toronto Marlies over the past two seasons. Last season, Conacher posted 11 points (2-9-11) in 25 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Mercier, 25, heads to the AHL for the first time during the regular season after he spent training camp with the Binghamton Devils in September 2017. Mercier has amassed 34 points (13-21-34) from 53 games with the Thunder this season and is one of two players to appear in every regular season game to date. The Montreal, PQ native is currently in his first professional season after he appeared in 157 games in his collegiate career at Bowling Green University, where he amassed 76 points (22-54-76) in four seasons of play.

Kaiser, 25, joins the Thunder for the second time in his career after he collected an assist from three games with Adirondack during the 2016-17 season. Kaiser has spent the majority of the last two seasons in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc, where he netted 77 points (21-56-77) from 129 games played. Prior to beginning his professional career, Kaiser appeared in 76 total games with the NCAA's Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks, where he collected 15 points (5-10-15).

Kielich, 23, joins the Thunder after he played his last three collegiate seasons with The College at Brockport, where he tallied 76 points (21-55-76) from 77 games played. The 6-0 winger ranked second on his team in scoring during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, including a team-leading 23 assists a season ago.

