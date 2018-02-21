Ouellette Outstanding as 'Blades Clinch Wawa Sunshine Cup

ORLANDO, FL - Martin Ouellette was absolutely perfect in goal for the Florida Everblades (36-11-1-4, 77 pts), leading the team to a 4-0 shutout victory over the rival Orlando Solar Bears (23-25-5-1, 52 pts) Wednesday night at the Amway Center. With the result, the Florida Everblades have officially clinched victory in the battle for the Wawa Sunshine Cup with a 16 to 6 points lead. The Wawa Sunshine Cup is awarded to team with the most points in the regular season head-to-head matchup.

Quentin Shore would give the 'Blades a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Hustling for the puck, Lorentz managed to corral the loose puck behind the Orlando net. Lorentz found Shore who quickly wristed the puck off the pad of Mackenzie Skapski and into the net.

In the second period, Brett Bulmer capitalized on a rebound to give the Everblades a 2-0 advantage. Steven Lorentz brought the puck into the left wing circle before firing a shot off of the body of Mackenzie Skapski. Bulmer picked up the rebound in the slot and hammered the second chance opportunity into the back of the net.

Joe Cox would clinch the game midway through the third period as he gave the 'Blades a 3-0 lead. Michael Kirkpatrick used a two-on-one advantage to find a wide-open Joe Cox at the side of the crease. Cox received the puck and quickly lifted his shot high into the top corner of the net.

In full control of the contest, the 'Blades would add to their lead late in the third period. Bulmer added a second goal on the night when he ripped a shot that would deflect off an Orlando defensemen and carom into the net as Florida earns the 4-0 victory. The 'Blades also clinch the Wawa Sunshine Cup** () for a third straight season. Lorentz added an assist on the fourth goal to record a career high three points on the night.

Martin Ouellette was perfect all night long in goal for the Everblades and earns his third shutout victory this season after stopping all 38 of the shots he faced. Mackenzie Skapski suffers the loss in goal for Orlando after allowing four goals on 30 shots.

