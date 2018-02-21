Mavericks Plan to Honor Tom Wagstaff, Bob Klem this Weekend

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday a pair of initiatives for the weekend's games - honoring the memory of Bob Klem, a long-time season ticket holder and friend of the Mavericks, and raising money for officer Tom Wagstaff of the Independence Police department, who was injured in the line of duty last March.

Details for each initiative follow.

Wagstaff

As part of First Responders Nigh on Fridayt, the Mavericks will be selling police and fire-themed t-shirts at the Top Shelf Team store. A portion of each purchase of the police t-shirt will go to benefit officer Wagstaff and his family.

Additionally, officer Wagstaff will participate in a pregame ceremonial puck drop, speak with the team prior to the game and will be interviewed by Joel Goldberg on the 'Friday Night Ice' telecast on KSMO-TV.

The Mavericks will wear a blue stripe on their helmet in Friday's game to salute officer Wagstaff and all first responders injured in the line of duty.

"It is humbling to be able to give back to a dedicated public servant like officer Wagstaff, a man who has sacrificed so much in the line of duty," said Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen. "We felt a duty to honor him and support him in his recovery, and we are happy to be able to assist him and his family in any way we can."

Klem

The Mavericks will be selling t-shirts at the Top Shelf Team Store all weekend with every cent honoring Bob's memory in the most fitting way - going toward research for pancreatic cancer through the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Klem's 'Have A Skate With Bob' initiative had raised more than $75,000 in partnership with the Mavericks over the previous eight years.

The team will also wear a 'BK' helmet decal for the remainder of the season and will use purple tape on their stick to honor Klem's memory.

The Mavericks will join the Klem family in hosting a memorial for Bob on Monday at 1 p.m. on the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena ice, open to all who wish to attend.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a great friend, Bob Klem," said Thiessen. "The hockey community lost a great man with a passion and purpose. We wanted to find a way to recognize the tremendous work he did in our community. He was a great friend of our team and will be missed greatly."

