IceMen to Fundraise for Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Icemen are proud to give back to hard-working teachers across North Florida and South Georgia during Teacher Appreciation Night by providing each teacher with a complimentary ticket to the game (with purchase of a discounted ticket) this Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30pm at Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen play a key South Division matchup against the Norfolk Admirals.

Additionally, a portion of the ticket sales for Friday's game will benefit the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund to support the victims, families, and all those affected by last week's tragedy in Parkland, Florida. The Stoneman Douglas Victims' GoFundMe was set up by the Broward County School District to provide relief and financial support to the families and victims of the unimaginable tragedy that took place on February 14 at the Parkland, FL high school.

"We are privileged to honor teachers who, each and every day, provide our children with the knowledge and skills for their future," said Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen president. "This year especially we have been shone how much they truly care for our children when three shining examples of teachers sacrificed themselves to protect the lives of their students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL last week."

Teachers can receive their complimentary ticket with the purchase of at least one additional discounted ticket to the game by visiting Jaxicemen.com/teachers. See the web page for more details For more information, please visit JaxIcemen.com/support.

