Fuel Receive Forward Logan Nelson in Trade with Komets

February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Wednesday that they have acquired forward Logan Nelson from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for defenseman Anthony Cortese.

Nelson, 24, has three goals and 13 assists in 45 games this season split between the Komets, Orlando Solar Bears and Norfolk Admirals. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward strung together an eight game point streak from Dec. 9-27, tallying three goals and six assists over that span. A fourth-year professional, Nelson has tallied 98 points (44g, 54a) and 172 penalty minutes over 191 career ECHL contests since making his debut in 2014-15 with the Quad City Mallards.

A fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (No. 133 overall), Nelson spent three seasons with the Victoria Royals in the Western Hockey League before starting his pro career. The native of Rogers, Minn. recorded 60 goals and 99 assists over 179 total WHL games, in addition to 17 points (5g, 12a) in 18 playoff appearances for the Royals.

Cortese, 24, picked up one goal and three assists in 21 games with the Fuel this season. After missing the first two months of the season to injury, the rookie defenseman registered his first professional point with a goal against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Dec. 23.

The Fuel continue a five-game homestand this weekend as they host the Quad City Mallards for a tripleheader at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Central Division rivals drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, before meeting Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Single game tickets are now available for the entire 2017-18 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of ticket plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2017-18 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

