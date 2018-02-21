Hanna Reassigned to Steelheads

Boise, ID - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Wednesday that rookie defenseman Shane Hanna has been reassigned to Idaho by the American Hockey League's Texas Stars.

Hanna, 23, was recalled to Texas on January 29th, his second call-up of the season. The New Westminster, BC native has appeared in 14 games with the Stars this season, recording two assists and five penalty minutes. In 28 games with the Steelheads this season, Hanna has totaled four goals and 15 points.

Hanna last appeared with the Steelheads on January 27th in Colorado, where he recorded an assist to complete a two-game stint with the team.

In a separate transaction, the Steelheads traded forward Daniel Tedesco to the Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday for future considerations. Tedesco recorded two goals and four points in 16 games with the Steelheads.

The Steelheads and Rapid City Rush begin a three-game series on Wednesday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:05pm MT. The game can be heard on 93.1FM KTIK and seen on ECHLTV.

