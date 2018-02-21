Hanna Reassigned to Steelheads
February 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
Boise, ID - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Wednesday that rookie defenseman Shane Hanna has been reassigned to Idaho by the American Hockey League's Texas Stars.
Hanna, 23, was recalled to Texas on January 29th, his second call-up of the season. The New Westminster, BC native has appeared in 14 games with the Stars this season, recording two assists and five penalty minutes. In 28 games with the Steelheads this season, Hanna has totaled four goals and 15 points.
Hanna last appeared with the Steelheads on January 27th in Colorado, where he recorded an assist to complete a two-game stint with the team.
In a separate transaction, the Steelheads traded forward Daniel Tedesco to the Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday for future considerations. Tedesco recorded two goals and four points in 16 games with the Steelheads.
The Steelheads and Rapid City Rush begin a three-game series on Wednesday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:05pm MT. The game can be heard on 93.1FM KTIK and seen on ECHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
Images from this story
|
Idaho Steelheads Defenseman Shane Hanna
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2018
- Colorado Claims Goaltending Duel in 2-1 Shootout Win - Colorado Eagles
- Solar Bears Blanked by Ouellette, Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Earn Point But Fall 4-3 in Shootout - Adirondack Thunder
- Turcs and Tommy Lead Railers to 4-3 Shootout Road Win in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Irving's Four Goals Pace Wings' Improbable Comeback Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Irving Leads Shocking Comeback for K-Wings - Wheeling Nailers
- Ouellette Outstanding as 'Blades Clinch Wawa Sunshine Cup - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Storylines - at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Hanna Reassigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- IceMen to Fundraise for Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund - Jacksonville IceMen
- Watson Called-Up to AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Thunder Make Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Mavericks Plan to Honor Tom Wagstaff, Bob Klem this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Add Three Players Prior to Tilt in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- Gameday - Adirondack (29-20-2-2) at Worcester (22-21-4-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, February 21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Receive Forward Logan Nelson in Trade with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Komets Deal Nelson to Indy for Defenseman Cortese - Fort Wayne Komets
- Gudbranson Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Federico Sinks Admirals with Late Goal - South Carolina Stingrays
- Winning Streak Stopped by Eagles - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.