Game Day Storylines - at Rapid City

The Steelheads' road trip continues with their final visit of the season to Rapid City for a three-game series against the Rush, starting Wednesday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Idaho looks to bounce back from a 4-3 defeat on Wednesday afternoon in Utah, while the Rush are coming off a losing three-game sweep at the hands of the Wichita Thunder. Wednesday night will mark the eighth meeting of the season between the Steelheads and Rush, with Idaho claiming six of the first seven.

The Steelheads trailed 4-1 midway through the second period on Monday in Utah, but they battled back to make it a one-goal game in the final minutes of regulation. Max French scored twice for the Steelheads and Jefferson Dahl netted his 20th goal of the season, and the 200th point of his professional career. The Steelheads fell short, with Joel Rumpel making 46 saves in goal to earn the win for the Grizzlies.

Max Results...

Max French posted his first career multi-goal game on Monday, scoring twice in the second period with both goals coming on rebounds at the side of the net. French also recorded nine shots on goal, matching his season-high. The rookie forward has three goals and five points in Idaho's last five games, as well as the only shootout goal in Idaho's 5-4 shootout victory over the Eagles on Saturday.

Home Improvement...

The Steelheads have had success at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center over the last two seasons, losing their last visit on December 23rd but still winners in ten of their last eleven trips to the Black Hills. Since the December 23rd victory the Rush have been a much stronger home team, going 6-2-1 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and outscoring their opponents by seven goals. By comparison, the Rush have gone 5-8-2 on the road, a stat dampened by three losses in Wichita this weekend. Idaho has won five of six games in Rapid City this season, twice overcoming two-goal deficits to win.

For Leavens Sake...

Daniel Leavens carries an eight-game points streak into Wednesday night's games, the rookie forward netting three goals and ten points in that span to move into a tie for eleventh on the ECHL rookie scoring list. Leavens has turned his season around since joining the Rush in a trade on December 16th. He started the season with three goals and nine points in his first 19 games split between Wheeling and Allen, but he has recorded 27 points in 26 games since coming to Rapid City. He has three assists in three games this season against Idaho as a member of the Rush.

Idaho Leaders Rush Leaders

Goals: McParland (23) Goals: Salituro/Miller (18)

Assists: J. Dahl (31) Assists: Sivak (27)

Points: J. Dahl (51) Points: Sivak (43)

Plus/Minus: McParland (+19) Plus/Minus: Caito (5)

Power Play Goals: J. Dahl/McParland (8) Power Play Goals: Salituro (6)

