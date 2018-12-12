Thunder Announces Three Roster Moves

December 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors, and powered by Toyota, announced three transactions today.

Goaltender Dylan Wells has been recalled by Edmonton and assigned to Bakersfield. Defenseman Jared Wilson has been recalled by Bakersfield. Forward Cam Reid has been signed to a SPC.

Reid, 26, joined the Thunder at the end of last season. A native of Delta, British Columbia, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward brings 347 games of professional experience to the Air Capital. He collected 29 points (9g, 20a) in 41 games with the Fuel last year before coming to the Air Capital for the playoff run. He appeared in three playoff games for Wichita. In 205 ECHL games, Reid has racked up 173 points (62g, 111a).

He was selected to the 2014-15 ECHL All-Star Game when he was a member of the Reading Royals. During that season, he tallied 59 points (25g, 34a) in 59 games and had six points (3g, 3a) in five playoff games. Reid is a former seventh round draft pick (#192) by the Nashville Predators in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

The Thunder heads out of town for the next three starting Friday in Fort Wayne against the Komets.

