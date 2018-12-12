Taylor's Two Goals Power Kalamazoo Past Brampton

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Brandon Marino scored on the power play but the Brampton Beast fell 4-2 on Wednesday night to the Kalamazoo Wings.

The Brampton Beast took on the Kalamazoo Wings for the second time this season on a snowy Wednesday night at the CAA Centre.

The only meeting of the season between the two clubs saw the Beast come away with a victory on the road.

This time it was Kalamazoo drawing first blood, as Kyle Bushee fired a shot from the slot that beat Beast starter Jake Paterson. That gave the K-Wings a 1-0 lead at 13:19.

That would be all the scoring in the first period, as no member of Brampton's side was able to beat Kalamazoo's Ivan Kulbakov. Brampton went to the dressing room down 1-0 after one but leading in shots 11-7.

Kalamazoo began the second period by extending their lead with a breakaway goal from Tyler Biggs. That gave the Wings a 2-0 lead at 9:31 of the second.

The Beast got on the board shortly after, with a goal from Jackson Leef. The hard working forward took the pass from Nathan Todd and sent a bouncing disc over the shoulder of Kulbakov at 13:31.

The Beast retired to the dressing room down 2-1 after forty minutes of play but ahead in shots by a count of 23-16.

The third period saw some drama between the two teams, as Justin Taylor was hauled down by Jordan Henry which caused a penalty shot.

The skilled forward faked the backhand before going to his forehand and roofing the puck past Paterson at 8:56. That gave the Wings a 3-1 lead.

With the Wings on the penalty kill, Brampton employed a bold strategy and pulled netminder Paterson with over six minutes remaining.

It paid off, as Brandon Marino was able to find twine behind the Kalamazoo's starter Kulbakov. That made it 3-2 with 13:32.

With the goalie pulled and less than a minute remaining, the aforementioned Taylor was able to outrace a Beast player and send the puck into the empty net to ice the game and make it 4-2.

Jake Paterson was tagged with the loss and finished with 21 saves on 24 shots. As the Beast two-game winning streak was snapped.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Marino (BRA) 2) Taylor (KAL) 1) Kulbakov (KAL). Brampton was one-for-six on the man advantage. Kalamazoo went scoreless. The Beast will get a chance for revenge quickly, as they travel to Kalamazoo to take on the Wings this Saturday, December 15th.

