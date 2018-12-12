Growlers Capsize Mariners 5-2
December 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made the Mariners tread water early in the first period and they couldn't recover as the Growlers win their final game of 2018 at Mile One Centre 5-2.
Adam Pardy opened the scoring with his first as a Growler in just his second game. Pardy stepped on a rebound and blasted it past the Mariners netminder Brandon Halverson.
Marcus Power would add another marker just 11 seconds later to put the Growlers up by a pair just 4 minutes into the first period.
At the 5:22 mark of the second period Riley Bourbonnais would beat Mario Culina, who made his fourth start for the Growlers after not dressing due to a lower-body injury last week. Bourbonnais would score the only goal of the period and the teams would go the locker room with the Growlers up by just 1.
Zach O'Brien would complete the "Newfoundland Hat-Trick" by scoring just 1:34 into the third period, a goal that would stand as the game-winner.
Maine would make it interesting down the stretch with a goal from the stick of Michael McNicholas, but Stefan LeBlanc would give the Growlers back the 2-goal lead late in the third period.
Scott Pooley registered the empty net insurance goal at 16:58 to ensure the Growlers victory
Quick Hits
Adam Pardy recorded his first goal as a Growler in the first period
Mario Culina remains undefeated since joining the Growlers and is now 4-0
The three stars were 3 - M. Power (NFL), 2 - A. Gudbrandson (NFL) and 1 - M. Power (NFL).
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers head to Brampton to take on the Beast on the 16th at the CAA Centre. Puck drop is 3:30 p.m. and can be streamed live on ECHL.TV or mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
