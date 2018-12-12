Zach Nastasiuk, Jeremy Helvig Return to Everblades from Checkers

December 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers have assigned forward Zach Nastasiuk and goaltender Jeremy Helvig to the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced Wednesday.

Nastasiuk, 23, returns to the 'Blades after his first recall to Charlotte this season. The Barrie, Ontario, native has 14 points on six goals and eight assists in 21 games for Florida this year. He has logged ice time in 64 career AHL games and 123 ECHL games since he made his professional debut in the 2013-14 season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

A rookie from Markham, Ontario, Helvig played in his first career AHL game on Saturday night and earned the win in a 5-4 overtime decision for the Checkers. Through 10 starts with the 'Blades, Helvig has posted a 4-3-3 record with a 2.69 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. He hasn't suffered a regulation loss in his last four games with Florida and is 3-0-1 in that stretch.

Florida starts a stretch of three games in three days with a 7 p.m. matchup on Thursday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

-

