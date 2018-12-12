Fast Start Leads Cyclones Past Oilers

CINCINNATI, OH - Two first period goals sparked the Cincinnati Cyclones (16-5-3) to a 4-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers (13-7-5) Wednesday at U.S. Bank Arena. The loss extended Tulsa's winless skid in December to six games (0-5-1).

The Cyclones grabbed a 2-0 first period lead with two different 2-on-1 rushes they converted on. Jesse Schultz set up Brady Vail for the first goal 12:15 into the game, and Alex Wideman found Schultz for the second Cincinnati marker three minutes later.

Tulsa cut its deficit to one when Kyle Rhodes fired a shot through a screen and into the net from the point, giving the Oilers its first power play goal in the last six games. More importantly, Tulsa closed the gap to 2-1 entering the third period.

Russian forward Vas Glotov added an insurance goal for the Cyclones midway through the third with the Oilers scrambling to clear the defensive zone to make it 3-1, and Justin Vaive added an empty net goal to cap the scoring.

Tulsa finishes off its six-game road trip against the Central Division with games Friday and Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum against the Indy Fuel. Catch all the action on The Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:15pm CT.

