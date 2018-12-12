Nailers vs. Americans Game Day Snap Shot, December 12

Wheeling Nailers (9-11-1-0, 19 Pts.) vs. Allen Americans (6-18-0-2, 14 Pts.)

WHEELING NAILERS

(9-11-1-0, 19 PTS, T-5th Central, T-11th West)

65 GF, 66 GA

PP: 22.4% (19-for-85), 1st

PK: 82.5% (82-for-97), 19th

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

13-F-Nick Saracino (9 goals, 13 assists, 22 points in 20 games)

21-F-Cam Brown (3 goals, 14 assists, 17 points in 21 games)

27-F-Zac Lynch (6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points in 21 games)

22-D-Kevin Spinozzi (5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 19 games)

23-F-Michael Phillips (5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 21 games)

17-F-Winston Day Chief (6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points in 19 games)

31-G-Jordan Ruby (2-1-0 record, 1.52 GAA, .948 Sv% in 3 games)

ALLEN AMERICANS

(6-18-0-2, 14 PTS, 7th Mountain, 13th West)

66 GF, 103 GA

PP: 13.4% (16-for-119), 22nd

PK: 81.3% (109-for-134), 19th

NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild

AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild

19-F-Braylon Shmyr (7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points in 18 games)

4-D-Alex Breton (5 goals, 14 assists, 19 points in 26 games)

26-F-Spencer Asuchak (7 goals, 11 assists, 18 points in 26 games)

18-F-Zach Pochiro (10 goals, 7 assists, 17 points in 21 games)

15-F-Dante Salituro (6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points in 20 games)

28-F-Adam Miller (6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points in 16 games)

30-G-Kyle Hayton (2-5-0 record, 3.68 GAA, .883 Sv% in 8 games)

Head-to-Head

All-Time Series: First Regular Season Meeting

Another Full Weekend Ends with a Win

The Wheeling Nailers have had great success with a packed schedule this season, and on Sunday afternoon, they clinched a second straight winning record during a stretch of three games in three days. Wheeling pounced on the Indy Fuel early, scoring twice in the opening stanza, as Nick Saracino and Michael Phillips both turned on the red light. Phillips' goal brought his team-leading power play points total up to nine. In the middle frame, Yushiroh Hirano and Craig Skudalski both got in on the fun, with Hirano potting his first goal on home ice just 32 seconds in, and Skudalski netting the first tally of his ECHL career. Saracino put an exclamation point on the offensive game for the Nailers, notching his second goal and fifth point of the day to build a 5-0 advantage. Jordan Ruby stood tall between the pipes, making 29 saves on 30 shots, as Wheeling was victorious, 5-1.

A Split of the Week Slipped Away

The Allen Americans took one step forward and three steps back last week, as they opened with a win over the Rapid City Rush, before suffering three straight defeats against Rapid City and the Kansas City Mavericks (twice). In Saturday's tilt at Kansas City, the Americans fell behind on a pair of first period goals by Willie Raskob and Greg Betzold. After a scoreless second stanza, Allen put forth a three-goal rally in a span of 2:11, taking its first lead of the weekend set. Adam Miller started the surge on the power play, and was followed by Dante Salituro and Joel Chouinard. However, the Mavericks weren't about to let their guests spoil the party, as Rocco Carzo evened the score with 6:25 to go, and Cliff Watson sniped home the winner 33 seconds after that, as Kansas City prevailed, 4-3. Ben Halford made 25 saves in the win, getting the better of Kyle Hayton, who stopped 28 shots for the Americans.

History in the Weekly Awards

With 14 goals in three games over the weekend, the offense was clicking in a big way for the Nailers, who finished their eight-game run against Central Division opponents with a 4-4-0 record. Leading the way for Wheeling were forwards Nick Saracino and Cam Brown, whose performances on Sunday capped off magnificent weekends. Saracino recorded five points against the Fuel, bringing his total for the week up to eight, as he scored four goals and assisted on four others. Brown dished out four assists against Indy, giving him nine points for the week. The two were named co-winners of the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week, becoming the fourth duo in ECHL history to achieve that feat. The previous three sets were: Steve Roberts and Marty Flichel (1996-97 Dayton Bombers), Tyler Haskins and Ryan Kinasewich (2007-08 Utah Grizzlies), and Jacob Cepis and Shane Harper (2012-13 Trenton Titans).

Playing with Fire on the Penalty Kill

Penalties have been a big part of games involving the Americans this season, and unfortunately for them, they have led to plenty of costly results. Allen has been on the penalty kill more than any other team in the ECHL this season, going at least one man down on 134 occasions. The next closest team to that is Rapid City at 123, while the Nailers, who have played one more game than the Americans, have been whistled 97 times. On the other side of the equation, Allen is also tied for the most penalties drawn this season, as the Americans have been awarded 119 power plays. Both of Allen's special teams rank in the bottom third of the league, which could lead to trouble, especially when looking across at the top power play unit in the ECHL. Wheeling went 6-for-12 over the weekend, bringing its season percentage up to 22.4. Former Nailer David Makowski leads the Americans with 80 penalty minutes.

The Long Awaited Rematch

Wednesday night marks the first and only head-to-head meeting between the Nailers and Americans this season, as well as the first ever battle during the regular season. In 2016, Allen defeated Wheeling four games to two in the Kelly Cup Final to win its fourth straight championship between the CHL and ECHL. The Americans won two games in each city, erasing a 2-1 lead for the Nailers, who were victorious in games two and three of the series. With Casey Pierro-Zabotel currently out with an injury, and David Makowski missing the final series due to an injury, Wheeling's Dan Fick and Allen's Spencer Asuchak will be the only two players on the ice who played in the championship. This is one of two games for the Nailers against Mountain Division opponents, as they will host the Utah Grizzlies on January 11th. The Americans welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones to Texas for three games later this month for their other action against the Central Division.

