Americans Face Wheeling Tonight in Kelly Cup Finals Rematch

Wheeling, West Virginia - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Wheeling Nailers tonight in a rematch of the 2016 ECHL Kelly Cup Finals. Puck drop is at 6:05 pm CST.

The Americans defeated the Wheeling Nailers in six games that season to win their second straight Kelly Cup. Tonight, both teams come into this game struggling. Wheeling is 25th in the ECHL with 19 points, while Allen is last at 6-18-0-2 with 14 points. Both teams are hoping that tonight's game might jump-start their season.

"I have some great memories from this building," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "That was a special team that worked hard and got rewarded. Obviously, we had top-end guys like Chad Costello, Gregor Hanson, Riley Gill and Casey Pierro-Zabotel which were a big reason for our success. I'm looking forward to stepping back on the ice here tonight with hopes of getting our team headed in the right direction."

The Americans are in the middle of a six-game road swing that has them playing one game in Wheeling tonight and three in Reading this weekend. The Americans were swept in Kansas City at home, but before that were 2-2 on their most recent homestand. Allen is led by their super rookies, Alex Breton and Braylon Shmyr, who lead the team with 19 points each.

Wheeling is 5-5-0 in their last ten games, which includes impressive wins over Toledo on the road and Cincinnati at home. The Nailers are led by forward Nick Saracino, who has 22 points in 20 games. Troy Josephs still leads the Nailers in goals, with 12 in 13 games, before being called up to Wilkes-Barre of the American Hockey League. Josephs is a former Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick.

Listen to tonight's game for free on Mixlr or watch on ECHL TV. The Americans face one of the top teams in the league when Cincinnati makes a stop at Allen Event Center on December 19th, 21st and 22nd. Tickets are on sale NOW for all three games. Call 972-912-1000.

