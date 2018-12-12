ECHL Transactions - December 12
December 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 12, 2018:
Atlanta:
Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin Montgomery, D activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned by Charlotte
Greenville:
Add Adam Larkin, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Steve McParland, F returned from loan to Stockton
Delete Tony Calderone, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary
Add Jordan Ernst, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Mason McDonald, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Manchester:
Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Delete Dexter Dancs, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Wildung, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Newfoundland:
Add Emerson Clark, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael Bitzer, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Steven Johnson, D loaned to Hershey
South Carolina:
Add Jeff Jakaitis, G added as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Cam Reid, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Delete Travis Brown, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Delete Jared Wilson, D recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2018
- Steve McParland Returns to Idaho from Loan - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- D Steve Johnson Signs PTO with Hershey - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announces Three Roster Moves - Wichita Thunder
- Alex Kile Returned on Loan from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Tulsa Oilers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Face Wheeling Tonight in Kelly Cup Finals Rematch - Allen Americans
- Nailers vs. Americans Game Day Snap Shot, December 12 - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Sign Former NHLer Jared Ross - Atlanta Gladiators
- Krushelnyski Recalled from Loan by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Day Report: Mavericks, Steelheads Begin Three-Game Set Wednesday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brian Ward Recalled to AHL's Binghamton Devils - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Midweek Tilt Takes K-Wings to Brampton - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ernst, Schneider to Rejoin Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.