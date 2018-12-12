ECHL Transactions - December 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 12, 2018:

Atlanta:

Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin Montgomery, D activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned by Charlotte

Greenville:

Add Adam Larkin, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Steve McParland, F returned from loan to Stockton

Delete Tony Calderone, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Add Jordan Ernst, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Mason McDonald, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Manchester:

Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Delete Dexter Dancs, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Wildung, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Newfoundland:

Add Emerson Clark, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael Bitzer, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Steven Johnson, D loaned to Hershey

South Carolina:

Add Jeff Jakaitis, G added as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Cam Reid, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Delete Travis Brown, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Delete Jared Wilson, D recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

