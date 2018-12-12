Houser Backstops 'Clones to Victory

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (16-5-2-1) took down the Tulsa Oilers, 4-1, on Wednesday night. Forwards Brady Vail, Jesse Schultz, Vas Glotov, and Justin Vaive netted the goals for the Cyclones, who push their winning streak to four games.

Cincinnati got off to a fast start and took the lead 12:15 into the first when Schultz came racing down the right side and sent a centering pass to Vail, and he slammed it in to put the Cyclones up, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 2:46 later when, in similar fashion, forward Alex Wideman skated into the right circle and sent a feed to Schultz on the back door, and he tapped it in to put Cincinnati up by a pair after 20.

The Oilers cut their deficit to one, 2-1, after the second on a power play marker from defenseman Kyle Rhodes , however Cincinnati took the momentum back at the 10: 27 mark of the third when Glotov slid into the right circle and snapped a shot into the top right corner to put the Cyclones back up by a pair, 3-1.

The 'Clones sealed their fourth win in a row with two minutes remaining in regulation when Vaive chased down a loose puck and put in the empty netter to send Cincinnati to a 4-1 win. Cincinnati was outshot, 23-20, on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 22 in the win. The Cyclones welcome in the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday night, with the face-off scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

