Houser Backstops 'Clones to Victory
December 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (16-5-2-1) took down the Tulsa Oilers, 4-1, on Wednesday night. Forwards Brady Vail, Jesse Schultz, Vas Glotov, and Justin Vaive netted the goals for the Cyclones, who push their winning streak to four games.
Cincinnati got off to a fast start and took the lead 12:15 into the first when Schultz came racing down the right side and sent a centering pass to Vail, and he slammed it in to put the Cyclones up, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 2:46 later when, in similar fashion, forward Alex Wideman skated into the right circle and sent a feed to Schultz on the back door, and he tapped it in to put Cincinnati up by a pair after 20.
The Oilers cut their deficit to one, 2-1, after the second on a power play marker from defenseman Kyle Rhodes , however Cincinnati took the momentum back at the 10: 27 mark of the third when Glotov slid into the right circle and snapped a shot into the top right corner to put the Cyclones back up by a pair, 3-1.
The 'Clones sealed their fourth win in a row with two minutes remaining in regulation when Vaive chased down a loose puck and put in the empty netter to send Cincinnati to a 4-1 win. Cincinnati was outshot, 23-20, on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 22 in the win. The Cyclones welcome in the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday night, with the face-off scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2018
- Shootout Victory Gives Rays Fourth Straight Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Taylor's Two Goals Power Kalamazoo Past Brampton - Brampton Beast
- Shorthanded Glads Earn Hard Fought Point in Shootout Loss to Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Houser Backstops 'Clones to Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Big Second Period Leads the Railers to a 3-2 Home Win over Monarchs - Worcester Railers HC
- Fast Start Leads Cyclones Past Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Taylor Nets 200th ECHL Goal as K-Wings Top Beast 4-2 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Punish Americans in the Third - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Drop Monarchs, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Growlers Capsize Mariners 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Swept in St. John's - Maine Mariners
- Zach Nastasiuk, Jeremy Helvig Return to Everblades from Checkers - Florida Everblades
- Steve McParland Returns to Idaho from Loan - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- D Steve Johnson Signs PTO with Hershey - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announces Three Roster Moves - Wichita Thunder
- Alex Kile Returned on Loan from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Tulsa Oilers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Face Wheeling Tonight in Kelly Cup Finals Rematch - Allen Americans
- Nailers vs. Americans Game Day Snap Shot, December 12 - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Sign Former NHLer Jared Ross - Atlanta Gladiators
- Krushelnyski Recalled from Loan by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Day Report: Mavericks, Steelheads Begin Three-Game Set Wednesday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brian Ward Recalled to AHL's Binghamton Devils - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Midweek Tilt Takes K-Wings to Brampton - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ernst, Schneider to Rejoin Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Houser Backstops 'Clones to Victory
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Tulsa Oilers
- Powell Recalled to Rochester
- Cyclones Clip Wings on the Road
- Cyclones Make Trio of Moves