Steve McParland Returns to Idaho from Loan

December 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Steve McParland has returned from his loan to the Stockton Heat (AHL) to join the Steelheads, Head Coach and Director of Operations Neil Graham announced Wednesday.

McParland, 27, made his fourth career call-up to the AHL, playing seven total games with one assist over the last three seasons. The Schreiber, Ont., native returns to the Steelheads as the team's leading scorer, totaling 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points through 23 games with two power play goals, one shorthanded goal and a plus-nine rating. McParland has suited up for the Steelheads in 91 games over two seasons, posting 41 goals and 35 assists for 76 points with a plus-32 rating.

The Steelheads return to action tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena to open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks.

