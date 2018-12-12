D Steve Johnson Signs PTO with Hershey

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday defenseman Steve Johnson has agreed to a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the AHL's Hershey Bears. Johnson has three goals (9 pts.) this campaign, tied with Nick Luukko for the most tallies among team blue liners. Johnson posted a plus-six rating in two games last weekend as the Royals swept the league-best Newfoundland Growlers Dec. 7-8. In November, Johnson scored two goals and eight points in 13 games.

The University of Minnesota graduate generated 40 points (6g) in 119 NCAA games. He played in every game over his final two collegiate seasons and helped the Golden Gophers win the B1G regular season championship three times.

The Los Angeles Kings selected Johnson in the fourth round, 120th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He is the fifth Royals player to earn an AHL call-up this season.

Johnson played the first four games of his professional career with Ontario (AHL) after completing his senior season at Minnesota.

The Royals return home for a Weekend of Giving Fri., Dec. 14 - Sun., Dec. 16 with games at Santander Arena on three straight days vs. Allen, pres. by the Salvation Army and Met-Ed. The Weekend of Giving features a clothing drive, toy drive and food drive, plus the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. with all proceeds on $5 tickets going back to the local Salvation Army on Community Night. The money raised and good donated with stay locally in Reading and Berks County.

Need to Know: Weekend of Giving events vs. Allen Americans

Fri., Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Clothing Drive, 4-for-48 Family Pack (4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas for $48)

Sat., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Community Night with $5 tickets (all proceeds to Salvation Army), Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Holiday Ornament Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, Royals will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys

Sun., Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m.: Toy Drive at Santander Arena, plus have a personal meet-and-greet with SpongeBob SquarePants with the Royals SpongeBob VIP Package as he visits Santander Arena. The Royals will wear SpongeBob jerseys and Allen will wear Patrick Star jerseys.

