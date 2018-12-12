Brian Ward Recalled to AHL's Binghamton Devils

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Brian Ward has been recalled from his loan to the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils.

Ward, 26, is set to make his 2018-2019 AHL debut after skating in 19 games for the Thunder thus far. With Adirondack, the 6-foot-1 center has put up nine points (5g-4a), 51 PIM and a plus-four rating to start the season.

The Haverhill, Massachusetts native has seen action with four different American League clubs over the course of his career - the Charlotte Checkers, Albany Devils, Utica Comets and Providence Bruins. Ward has appeared in 12 career AHL contests totaling two points, both assists, 2 PIM and a minus-one rating.

Ward is the Thunder's all-time leading goal scorer as he has tallied 68 times in his Adirondack career, including five goals scored this season. His 123 total points (68g-55a) ranks second in franchise history behind only James Henry's 172 points.

Prior to signing with the Thunder, Ward skated three seasons at St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. Ward did not miss a game in his collegiate career, totaling 70 points (27-43-70) from 122 games played while leading the Saints in scoring during the 2014-15 season.

The Thunder are back in action for two games this weekend - the team travels to Portland, ME to take on the Mariners Friday night before returning home for MARVEL Super Hero Night and Teddy Bear Toss Saturday against Manchester.

