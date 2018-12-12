Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

WATCH PARTY AT DUFFY'S SPORTS GRILL:

Just because we're on the road doesn't mean you have to miss out on the action! Catch tonight's game against Jacksonville with our friends at Duffy's Sports Grill (525 E. Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701)!

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (11-9-2-0) play their third of 12 regular season meetings against the Jacksonville Icemen (13-9-1-0). Each team has earned one home win through two games played this season. The Solar Bears are 2-2-0-0 in their last four games, while the Icemen are winless in their last four outings (0-3-1-0).

MONFREDO LEADING SCORER AGAINST ICEMEN: With forward Troy Bourke up in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch, Solar Bears captain Mike Monfredo enters tonight's game as Orlando's points leader against the Icemen. The veteran defenseman has recorded three points (1g-2a) through two games against Jacksonville.

DONAGHEY LIGHTNING THE LAMP: After picking up the game-winning goal in Atlanta on Friday, defenseman Cody Donaghey found the back of the net against Greenville on Sunday afternoon. The blueliner enters tonight's game with a three-game goal-scoring streak for the Solar Bears (3g).

HULTS ENJOYING PRODUCTIVE DECEMBER: Forward Mitch Hults enters tonight's game with a three-game assist streak for the Solar Bears. The Lightning prospect currently leads all active players on the roster for the month of December with a +3.

OUELLETTE SEEKING CAREER WIN 100: Goalie Martin Ouellette is expected to get the start in goal tonight for Orlando and will look to earn his 100th career pro victory in the process. The netminder is 6-3-1 this season with the Solar Bears, and has gone 1-1-0 against Jacksonville.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for a FAIRWINDSSolar Bears Sunday. For more information, visit fairwinds.org/solarbears. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic:

The Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The team is currently offering a Buy-One-Donate-One offer to groups of 15 or more attending the Teddy Bear Toss game. For more information, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/bodo.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

