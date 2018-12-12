Alex Kile Returned on Loan from Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Alex Kile will once again join the Mariners roster as he has been returned on loan from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, the team announced on Wednesday. Kile appeared in two games for Hartford, scoring one goal. It was his second AHL stint this season, and the third of his career.

Kile, a 24-year-old forward from Troy, Michigan, became the first player to sign a contract with the Mariners when he inked a deal in late June. After scoring seven goals in his first 10 games, Kile was loaned to the Utica Comets on November 10th, and played in six games without registering a point. He was returned from Utica on November 27th and scored a goal in his first game back the following night. Two games later, he scored twice in a 5-2 win in Manchester. With three goals and three assists in the five games following his return from Utica, he was loaned to the Wolf Pack on December 6th. On December 8th, Kile scored the last of Hartford's three goals in a 6-3 loss at Hershey. It was his third career AHL goal, the previous two coming with the Rochester Americans in the 2016-17 season.

Kile leads the Mariners with 10 goals and three power play tallies. He's tied for second on the team with 15 points.

The Mariners wrap up their series in Newfoundland with a 5:30 PM ET faceoff tonight against the Growlers. Coverage on the Maine Mariners broadcast network will begin at 5:15 PM. Maine returns home Friday to host Adirondack at 7:15 PM. It's another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. It's also the final day for non-perishable food donations for Preble Street. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

