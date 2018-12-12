Ernst, Schneider to Rejoin Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Forward Jordan Ernst and goalie Nick Schneider will rejoin the Mavericks, announced Tuesday by the Stockton Heat.

Schneider, 21, started the year with Kansas City before earning a call-up after a 2-1-1 start. The rookie netminder has since appeared in 10 games with the Heat, posting a 2.66 Goals Against Average, .915 Save Percentage and a record of 6-2. His 2.66 GAA is tops among Stockton goalies with at least one full game played.

Ernst, 21, also began his season with Kansas City before being called up prior to last weekend's games against the Allen Americans. He recorded three points over his last two ECHL games and owns year marks of three goals and six assists in addition to a plus-5 rating. He skated for Stockton in Saturday's contest against Manitoba, a 3-2 win in overtime.

The Mavericks begin a three-game set in Idaho on Wednesday and will next return home on Friday, Nov. 21 for a contest against the Tulsa Oilers.

