Railers Drop Monarchs, 3-2

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Manchester Monarchs fell to the Worcester Railers, Wednesday night, by a score of 3-2, at the DCU Center.

The Monarchs (11-10-1-1) scored late in the third period, but could not complete the comeback against the Railers (11-11-3-0), falling 3-2.

After a scoreless first period, the Railers opened the scoring at 3:52 of the second period, with a goal from Barry Almeida, earning his ninth goal of the season. After a pass sent from Ryan Hitchcock, Almeida ripped a one-timed shot past Monarchs goalie, Chris Driedger, to give the Railers a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs answered at 4:35 of the second period, making the score 1-1, with a goal from Nic Pierog, earning his eleventh goal of the season. Pierog skated into the Railers zone, where he stick-handled and snuck a backhand shot past Railers goalie, Mitch Gillam, to even the score.

The Railers regained the lead at 6:56 of the second period, with a goal from Connor Doherty, scoring his first goal of the season. Doherty sent a shot from the top of the circle, off a deflection and past the shoulder of Driedger, giving the Railers a 2-1 lead.

The Railers extended their lead to 3-1, at 19:22 of the second period, when Josh Holmstrom scored his seventh goal of the season. After a wrist shot from Nick Sorkin, the puck deflected into the air off Driedger's pad, where Holmstrom batted in the puck, mid-air past Driedger, to make it a two-goal game.

The Monarchs responded at 14:53 in the third period, with a goal from Chris Carlisle, earning his first goal of the season. Carlisle's took a shot from the top of the Railers zone, that deflected high and slipped past the glove of Gillam, making the score, 3-2 Railers.

